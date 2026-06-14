Pinterest, Inc. $PINS Position Increased by Fieldview Capital Management LLC

Fieldview Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS - Free Report) by 53.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,740 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 57,541 shares during the quarter. Pinterest makes up 0.7% of Fieldview Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Fieldview Capital Management LLC's holdings in Pinterest were worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PINS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,056,069 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,606,632,000 after buying an additional 1,069,646 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,808,870 shares of the company's stock valued at $694,082,000 after buying an additional 6,258,628 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,492,169 shares of the company's stock valued at $556,432,000 after buying an additional 7,412,213 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 10.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,732,086 shares of the company's stock valued at $634,767,000 after buying an additional 1,913,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at $357,945,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Pinterest Stock Performance

PINS stock opened at $20.28 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $19.98 and its 200-day moving average is $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.92. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $39.93.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.84 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 7.64%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 27,337 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $559,315.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 724,673 shares in the company, valued at $14,826,809.58. This represents a 3.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 27,450 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $549,000. This represents a 7.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 124,237 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,190 in the last 90 days. 8.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pinterest from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Evercore set a $27.00 price objective on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $23.00 price objective on Pinterest and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $27.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PINS

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate "Pins" — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company's primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

See Also

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