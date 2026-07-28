Pinterest, Inc. $PINS Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS - Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,970,857 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 213,677 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.35% of Pinterest worth $36,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $357,945,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Pinterest by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,492,169 shares of the company's stock worth $556,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412,213 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,808,870 shares of the company's stock worth $694,082,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258,628 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 11,801,983 shares of the company's stock worth $305,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909,926 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,809,693 shares of the company's stock worth $719,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 27,337 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $559,315.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 724,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,826,809.58. This represents a 3.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 46,875 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $1,060,781.25. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 323,845 shares of company stock valued at $6,836,065 over the last three months. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinterest Stock Performance

PINS stock opened at $23.53 on Tuesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $39.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.02, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. The stock's fifty day moving average is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.61.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on PINS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $27.69.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pinterest

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate "Pins" — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company's primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS - Free Report).

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