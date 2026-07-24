Pinterest, Inc. $PINS Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS - Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,748,700 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 104,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.26% of Pinterest worth $32,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 2,017.3% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,101 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 727.3% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, MidFirst Bank acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Pinterest Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. The business's fifty day moving average price is $21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $39.93.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $27.69.

View Our Latest Analysis on Pinterest

Insider Activity at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 46,875 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $1,060,781.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 14,208 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $279,187.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 691,840 shares in the company, valued at $13,594,656. This represents a 2.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 323,845 shares of company stock valued at $6,836,065. 8.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate "Pins" — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company's primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

Further Reading

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