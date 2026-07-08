Pinterest, Inc. $PINS Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS - Free Report) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 834,914 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 241,154 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.13% of Pinterest worth $21,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the company's stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,168 shares of the company's stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the company's stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $696,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 27,450 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $549,000. This represents a 7.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 46,875 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $1,005,468.75. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 279,070 shares of company stock valued at $5,817,283. 8.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pinterest Stock Up 0.8%

PINS stock opened at $22.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.89. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $39.93. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $20.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.84 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PINS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Pinterest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Pinterest from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $27.42.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PINS

Pinterest News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Pinterest this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target on Pinterest to $30 from $28 and kept an Overweight rating, signaling roughly 34% upside from the current share price. Article: Wells Fargo raises Pinterest price target

Wells Fargo raised its price target on Pinterest to $30 from $28 and kept an rating, signaling roughly 34% upside from the current share price. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary continues to highlight Pinterest as a stock some investors see as undervalued after a sharp pullback over the past year, which may be supporting bargain-hunting interest. Article: Should You Buy Pinterest Inc. (PINS)’s Shares?

Market commentary continues to highlight Pinterest as a stock some investors see as undervalued after a sharp pullback over the past year, which may be supporting bargain-hunting interest. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research trimmed several forward EPS estimates for Pinterest, including FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028, which suggests analysts are still cautiously resetting expectations rather than turning more bullish. Article: Zacks Research estimate updates

Zacks Research trimmed several forward EPS estimates for Pinterest, including FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028, which suggests analysts are still cautiously resetting expectations rather than turning more bullish. Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles continue to debate Pinterest’s longer-term outlook, with some pieces highlighting strong product appeal while others warn the stock faces a tougher ad-demand test. Article: Pinterest Rally Faces A Bigger Ad Test

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate "Pins" — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company's primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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