Pinterest, Inc. $PINS Shares Sold by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lowered its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS - Free Report) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,146,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 324,000 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned 0.17% of Pinterest worth $29,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 2,298.3% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 185,170 shares of the company's stock worth $4,701,000 after buying an additional 177,449 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Pinterest by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 703,483 shares of the company's stock worth $22,631,000 after buying an additional 318,351 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Pinterest by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 397,400 shares of the company's stock worth $10,289,000 after buying an additional 150,900 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 33,818.9% in the 3rd quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,510,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $83,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its stake in Pinterest by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 838,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,709,000 after acquiring an additional 426,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company's stock.

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Pinterest Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $20.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $39.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.63.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.84 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 7.64%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 46,875 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $1,020,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 27,337 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $559,315.02. Following the transaction, the insider owned 724,673 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,826,809.58. The trade was a 3.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 124,237 shares of company stock worth $2,604,190. 8.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on PINS shares. Evercore set a $27.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Loop Capital cut shares of Pinterest from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Argus downgraded Pinterest from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Pinterest from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Pinterest

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate "Pins" — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company's primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

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