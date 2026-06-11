Pinterest, Inc. $PINS Shares Sold by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS - Free Report) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 797,189 shares of the company's stock after selling 202,989 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Pinterest worth $20,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 727.3% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Pinterest by 2,409.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,380 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. Barclays increased their target price on Pinterest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $23.00 target price on shares of Pinterest and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on Pinterest from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Evercore set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Pinterest from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $27.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Pinterest

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pinterest news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 46,875 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $1,020,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 27,450 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $549,000. This trade represents a 7.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 124,237 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,190 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.09% of the company's stock.

Pinterest Stock Performance

PINS opened at $21.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.92. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $39.93.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 7.64%.The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $965.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Pinterest

Here are the key news stories impacting Pinterest this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pinterest announced an expanded partnership with Amazon that brings Amazon Storefronts into the Pinterest app, giving creators a new way to showcase products and earn affiliate revenue. This could improve engagement and help Pinterest monetize its user base more effectively. TechCrunch article

Pinterest announced an expanded partnership with Amazon that brings Amazon Storefronts into the Pinterest app, giving creators a new way to showcase products and earn affiliate revenue. This could improve engagement and help Pinterest monetize its user base more effectively. Positive Sentiment: Other reports highlighted the same Amazon storefront integration as a creator-focused initiative, reinforcing the view that Pinterest is strengthening its commerce and affiliate ecosystem. CNET article

Other reports highlighted the same Amazon storefront integration as a creator-focused initiative, reinforcing the view that Pinterest is strengthening its commerce and affiliate ecosystem. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary has also pointed to accelerating monetization, solid user growth, and attractive valuation metrics, which may be helping investors view Pinterest as a rebound candidate. Seeking Alpha article

Recent commentary has also pointed to accelerating monetization, solid user growth, and attractive valuation metrics, which may be helping investors view Pinterest as a rebound candidate. Neutral Sentiment: Pinterest has been drawing elevated attention from market watchers and Zacks users, which may be contributing to trading volume but does not by itself change the business outlook. Zacks article

Pinterest has been drawing elevated attention from market watchers and Zacks users, which may be contributing to trading volume but does not by itself change the business outlook. Negative Sentiment: Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 46,875 shares in a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan, a move that can weigh on sentiment even though the sale was scheduled in advance and disclosed to regulators. Insider trade reference

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate "Pins" — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company's primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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