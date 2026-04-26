Pinterest, Inc. $PINS Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS - Free Report) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 340,051 shares of the company's stock after selling 189,399 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.05% of Pinterest worth $8,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pinterest by 30.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,036,157 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,333,000 after acquiring an additional 241,527 shares during the period. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Pinterest in the third quarter valued at $1,850,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 15.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 835,179 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,600,000 after acquiring an additional 110,089 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Pinterest by 50,133.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 255,687 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,225,000 after acquiring an additional 255,178 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 302.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 133,193 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 100,063 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Pinterest Stock Performance

Pinterest stock opened at $19.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The business's fifty day moving average is $18.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.91. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $39.93.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Pinterest had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 9.87%.Pinterest's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Malik Ducard sold 2,293 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $50,583.58. Following the transaction, the insider owned 695,187 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,335,825.22. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 27,450 shares in the company, valued at $549,000. This trade represents a 7.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,443 shares of company stock worth $113,584. Insiders own 7.06% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on PINS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Pinterest from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. HSBC cut Pinterest from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $24.90 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $25.51.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Pinterest

Trending Headlines about Pinterest

Here are the key news stories impacting Pinterest this week:

Positive Sentiment: Short interest dropped sharply in April, removing some near-term bearish pressure. Short interest fell 20.4% to 70,785,235 shares as of April 15 (from 88,971,072 on March 31); that equals about 11.5% of the float and a days-to-cover ratio of ~4.9 based on average daily volume. Fewer outstanding shorts reduces the risk of continued selling and can be a tailwind if sentiment or results improve.

Short interest dropped sharply in April, removing some near-term bearish pressure. Short interest fell 20.4% to 70,785,235 shares as of April 15 (from 88,971,072 on March 31); that equals about 11.5% of the float and a days-to-cover ratio of ~4.9 based on average daily volume. Fewer outstanding shorts reduces the risk of continued selling and can be a tailwind if sentiment or results improve. Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities law firms and a shareholder have filed or issued class-action notices against Pinterest alleging misstatements about advertising revenue/capabilities and concealing restructuring needs; firms are soliciting lead plaintiffs for the class period Feb 7, 2025–Feb 12, 2026 and the lead-plaintiff deadline is May 29, 2026. These actions raise litigation and settlement risk, potential legal costs, and management distraction that can weigh on the stock. Read More. Read More. Read More. Read More.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate "Pins" — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company's primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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