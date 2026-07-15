Pinterest, Inc. $PINS Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS - Free Report) by 54.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,500 shares of the company's stock after selling 215,392 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's holdings in Pinterest were worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,487 shares of the company's stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 122.4% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,566 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 38,838 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 4,264.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 156,556 shares of the company's stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 152,969 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 52.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,688 shares of the company's stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 10,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 2.3% during the first quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 139,195 shares of the company's stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Pinterest Price Performance

Shares of PINS stock opened at $22.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The firm's 50-day moving average is $20.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.82. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $39.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 47.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $965.84 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pinterest from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Pinterest from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $27.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Pinterest

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pinterest news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 27,337 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $559,315.02. Following the sale, the insider owned 724,673 shares in the company, valued at $14,826,809.58. The trade was a 3.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 46,875 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $1,060,781.25. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 323,845 shares of company stock worth $6,836,065 over the last quarter. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate "Pins" — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company's primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

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