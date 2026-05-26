Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Has $3.37 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. $T

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 1,425.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,502 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 126,619 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR's holdings in AT&T were worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 311,203 shares of the technology company's stock worth $7,730,000 after buying an additional 165,024 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its position in AT&T by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 22,764 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its position in AT&T by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 537,639 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $13,355,000 after acquiring an additional 274,322 shares during the last quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,450 shares of the technology company's stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 262,016 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,508,000 after acquiring an additional 14,110 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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AT&T Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $25.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm's 50 day moving average is $26.61 and its 200 day moving average is $26.01. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $29.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $31.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. AT&T's payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.50 to $31.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $30.55.

View Our Latest Research Report on T

About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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