Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Purchases 16,975 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,265 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 16,975 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.'s holdings in Zoetis were worth $9,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its holdings in Zoetis by 12,431.2% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 24,069,492 shares of the company's stock worth $3,028,423,000 after purchasing an additional 23,877,416 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $734,425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,780,974 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,011,802,000 after buying an additional 5,474,210 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,932,787 shares of the company's stock worth $622,222,000 after buying an additional 2,179,578 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 269.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,387,059 shares of the company's stock worth $300,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,113 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $136.00 to $85.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Zoetis from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, May 15th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $150.00 to $104.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Zoetis from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $123.46.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Zoetis

Trending Headlines about Zoetis

Here are the key news stories impacting Zoetis this week:

Positive Sentiment: No clearly positive company-specific catalysts were reported in the latest batch of articles.

No clearly positive company-specific catalysts were reported in the latest batch of articles. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Glancy Prongay, Bragar Eagel & Squire, The Gross Law Firm, Kessler Topaz, Schall, Howard G. Smith, and Bernstein Liebhard, are urging investors who bought ZTS shares during the class period to contact them before the July 27 lead plaintiff deadline.

Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Glancy Prongay, Bragar Eagel & Squire, The Gross Law Firm, Kessler Topaz, Schall, Howard G. Smith, and Bernstein Liebhard, are urging investors who bought ZTS shares during the class period to contact them before the July 27 lead plaintiff deadline. Negative Sentiment: A class action lawsuit has been filed against Zoetis and certain officers, with allegations of material misstatements and/or omissions tied to product adoption, which may increase legal costs and pressure the stock. Article Title

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, Director Paul Bisaro acquired 2,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.88 per share, for a total transaction of $151,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 27,862 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,114,168.56. This represents a 7.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank A. Damelio bought 6,650 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $501,343.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,718.62. The trade was a 44.91% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired 11,650 shares of company stock worth $886,384 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.5%

Zoetis stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,157,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,410,874. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $79.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.75. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.47 and a 12-month high of $160.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.30 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 66.85%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Zoetis's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.16%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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