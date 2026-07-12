Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Purchases Shares of 28,290 The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,728,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company's stock.

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J. M. Smucker Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE SJM traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.49. The company's stock had a trading volume of 947,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,426. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $88.25 and a 52-week high of $119.39. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $106.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.67.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.13. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.750-10.250 EPS. Research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. J. M. Smucker's dividend payout ratio is currently -338.46%.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $583,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,795 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,843,118.55. This trade represents a 24.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 4,353 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total value of $500,943.24. Following the transaction, the insider owned 16,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,371.80. This represents a 20.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,533 shares of company stock worth $2,132,914. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded J. M. Smucker from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $121.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on J. M. Smucker

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company is a diversified food and beverage manufacturer and marketer known for a portfolio of well-established consumer brands. The company's main business activities include the production and distribution of fruit spreads, peanut butter, coffee and coffee filters, as well as pet food and pet snacks. Smucker's core product lines serve both retail and foodservice customers through grocery chains, mass merchandisers, club stores, convenience outlets and e-commerce channels.

Among its leading brands are Smucker's® fruit spreads, Jif® peanut butter, Folgers® and Dunkin'® coffees, and Café Bustelo® coffee.

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