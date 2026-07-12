Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Sells 11,276 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. reduced its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,154 shares of the network technology company's stock after selling 11,276 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.'s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $15,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steph & Co. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 143 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 146 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 196.2% in the 4th quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 154 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PANW has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $160.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $318.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 3.7%

NASDAQ PANW traded down $12.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $325.91. 4,677,069 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,047,614. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $274.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.64. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.57 and a 12-month high of $368.17. The firm has a market cap of $265.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.14, a PEG ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.95%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.74, for a total transaction of $101,134.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,437 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,244,839.38. This represents a 4.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total transaction of $5,598,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,598,000. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,239 shares of company stock valued at $27,174,360. Insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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