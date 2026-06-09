PJT Partners Inc. $PJT Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT - Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,485 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 30,096 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.57% of PJT Partners worth $63,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PJT. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the third quarter worth $68,604,000. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the third quarter worth $40,061,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 1,446.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 115,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $19,229,000 after acquiring an additional 107,564 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 390.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 84,936 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $15,096,000 after acquiring an additional 67,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 583,926 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $97,632,000 after acquiring an additional 52,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $457,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 2,052 shares of the company's stock, valued at $312,786.36. The trade was a 59.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Helen T. Meates sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $1,225,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 58,466 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,956,406.54. This trade represents a 12.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 10.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $173.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PJT

PJT Partners Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of PJT stock opened at $157.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.20. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.85. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.73 and a 12 month high of $195.62.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $418.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.38 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company's revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. PJT Partners's payout ratio is 14.58%.

PJT Partners Profile

PJT Partners is a global advisory-focused investment bank that delivers strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital solutions to corporations, partnerships, and governments. The firm operates through three primary business segments: Strategic Advisory, which covers mergers and acquisitions, shareholder advisory, and capital markets advisory; Restructuring and Special Situations, which provides advice on debt and liability management, distressed mergers and acquisitions, and financial restructurings; and Park Hill, the firm's dedicated capital-raising and secondary advisory business for private equity, real estate, hedge funds, and infrastructure.

The Strategic Advisory practice at PJT Partners assists clients with complex transactions such as cross-border mergers, spin-offs, divestitures, and takeover defenses, drawing on deep industry expertise and global reach.

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