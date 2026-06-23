PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co Has $7.28 Million Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co grew its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,000 shares of the chip maker's stock after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co's holdings in Intel were worth $7,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Financially Speaking Inc raised its holdings in Intel by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BTIG Research raised shares of Intel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a "sector perform" rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded Intel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $87.29.

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Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $140.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $708.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.32 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.55. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $141.45.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More Intel News

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Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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