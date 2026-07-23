Planet Fitness, Inc. $PLNT Shares Sold by Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab

Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab lessened its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT - Free Report) by 63.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,578 shares of the company's stock after selling 91,186 shares during the period. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab owned 0.06% of Planet Fitness worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth about $108,796,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 149.2% during the third quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 527,634 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,768,000 after purchasing an additional 315,941 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 4,877,578 shares of the company's stock valued at $529,071,000 after purchasing an additional 212,145 shares during the last quarter. Mane Global Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,760,000. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 990,819 shares of the company's stock worth $73,697,000 after purchasing an additional 172,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company's stock.

More Planet Fitness News

Here are the key news stories impacting Planet Fitness this week:

Positive Sentiment: Some market commentary argues Planet Fitness may be undervalued on cash flow and earnings, which could support a longer-term recovery if fundamentals remain intact.

Some market commentary argues Planet Fitness may be undervalued on cash flow and earnings, which could support a longer-term recovery if fundamentals remain intact. Neutral Sentiment: Several law firms have issued deadline reminders and investor alerts regarding the class action, increasing attention on the case but not adding new operational details.

Several law firms have issued deadline reminders and investor alerts regarding the class action, increasing attention on the case but not adding new operational details. Negative Sentiment: A securities fraud class action has been filed against Planet Fitness over alleged misstatements about marketing effectiveness and membership growth, creating a legal overhang for the stock. Article Title

A securities fraud class action has been filed against Planet Fitness over alleged misstatements about marketing effectiveness and membership growth, creating a legal overhang for the stock. Negative Sentiment: Investors are still reacting to the earlier guidance cut and the alleged failure of the company’s marketing strategy, which is being cited as the trigger for the stock’s recent weakness. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $80.00 price objective on Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $74.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLNT

Planet Fitness Trading Down 2.0%

PLNT opened at $53.99 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average is $52.07 and its 200-day moving average is $70.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $114.47.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 81.29% and a net margin of 16.52%.The business had revenue of $337.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Planet Fitness has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.190-3.190 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Planet Fitness news, Director Frances G. Rathke purchased 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.21 per share, with a total value of $231,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,050. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc is a franchisor and operator of fitness centers based in Hampton, New Hampshire. Established in 1992, the company designs and equips its clubs to offer a non-intimidating workout environment, often marketed under its “Judgment Free Zone” philosophy. Planet Fitness markets affordable membership plans and a variety of cardio and strength-training equipment, positioning itself to attract casual and first-time gym users.

The company operates through a network of franchised and company-owned clubs.

Further Reading

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