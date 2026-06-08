Platform Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,505 Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Platform Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,505 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in Broadcom by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $385.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.24. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $241.11 and a fifty-two week high of $495.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $396.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.41.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.33%.

Broadcom News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 38,841 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $12,491,265.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 96,147 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,920,875.20. The trade was a 28.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $16,236,940.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 278,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $89,450,145.60. The trade was a 15.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark boosted their target price on Broadcom from $485.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and issued a $490.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $575.00 price objective (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $490.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

See Also

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