Platform Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 32,926 Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Platform Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,926 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,215,000. Marriott International comprises about 2.7% of Platform Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Marriott International by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,465,420 shares of the company's stock valued at $381,654,000 after purchasing an additional 124,759 shares during the last quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ lifted its position in Marriott International by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 73,759 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 386,638 shares of the company's stock valued at $100,696,000 after purchasing an additional 41,547 shares during the last quarter. FMB Wealth Management bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,762,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Marriott International by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,154 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total value of $1,084,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,827 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,168,650.12. This represents a 13.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.43% of the company's stock.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of MAR opened at $376.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $356.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.10. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.55 and a 52-week high of $388.37.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.16. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 80.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. Marriott International's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Marriott International's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $350.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $356.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $357.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $355.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $343.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $382.07.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Marriott International

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

See Also

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