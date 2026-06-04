Platform Wealth Management LLC Invests $14.90 Million in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Platform Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 56,240 shares of the CRM provider's stock, valued at approximately $14,899,000. Salesforce accounts for approximately 4.0% of Platform Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,852 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $16,385,000 after acquiring an additional 8,280 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 178,764 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $47,356,000 after buying an additional 42,767 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenspring Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $519,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Salesforce from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $257.97.

View Our Latest Analysis on Salesforce

Salesforce News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Salesforce Trading Down 4.9%

NYSE CRM opened at $190.96 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $181.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.45. Salesforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.52 and a twelve month high of $276.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $156.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.75. Salesforce had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 18.73%.The business had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Salesforce's payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, March 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Blair Kirk acquired 2,570 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $194.62 per share, for a total transaction of $500,173.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 13,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,153.18. This represents a 23.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Laura Alber acquired 2,571 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $194.58 per share, for a total transaction of $500,265.18. Following the acquisition, the director owned 9,530 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,854,347.40. This trade represents a 36.94% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

See Also

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