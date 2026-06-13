Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Has $4.85 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 92.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,846 shares of the software company's stock after selling 177,174 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.'s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $27,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Adobe Trading Down 6.8%

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $204.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.90 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 64.99% and a net margin of 28.69%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.06 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 21st that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to buy up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total value of $18,265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 359,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $87,561,884.52. This trade represents a 17.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $185,918.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,521 shares of the company's stock, valued at $867,046.25. This trade represents a 17.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,091 shares of company stock valued at $18,782,773. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Adobe News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Adobe from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Adobe from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Summit Redstone set a $350.00 target price on Adobe in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Adobe from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $278.16.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adobe

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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