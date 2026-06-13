Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR $HTHT

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT - Free Report) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 117,996 shares of the company's stock after selling 65,115 shares during the quarter. H World Group makes up about 1.3% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.'s holdings in H World Group were worth $5,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HTHT. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of H World Group by 11.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,319 shares of the company's stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of H World Group during the second quarter worth about $888,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of H World Group by 81.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of H World Group during the second quarter worth about $2,881,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of H World Group during the second quarter worth about $651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company's stock.

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H World Group Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of H World Group stock opened at $44.66 on Friday. H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $56.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.47.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. H World Group had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 39.73%. The company had revenue of $932.62 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H World Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a yield of 542.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. H World Group's payout ratio is presently 114.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of H World Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of H World Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of H World Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of H World Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $62.40 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of H World Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on H World Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other H World Group news, Director Theng Fong Hee sold 31,640 shares of H World Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $1,612,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 49.40% of the company's stock.

H World Group Company Profile

H World Group, formerly known as Huazhu Group, is a leading hotel management and franchising company primarily serving the China market. The company operates a broad portfolio of midscale to luxury hotel brands, including Hi Inn, Blossom, Manxin, Madison International, Joya, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure and ibis. Through a network of both directly managed and franchised properties, H World Group caters to business and leisure travelers by offering consistent service standards and loyalty benefits across its brands.

In addition to its core hotel operations, H World Group provides technology-driven hospitality solutions such as centralized reservation systems, revenue management platforms and customer relationship management tools.

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