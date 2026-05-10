Plato Investment Management Ltd Acquires 3,278 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,972 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $8,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts: Sign Up

Key Stories Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $291.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $388.84.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total transaction of $4,216,954.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 289,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $62,679,337.38. This trade represents a 6.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 7,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.87, for a total value of $1,536,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 129,598 shares in the company, valued at $26,550,742.26. This trade represents a 5.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 304,672 shares of company stock worth $70,135,070 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 11.4%

AMD opened at $455.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $742.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm's fifty day moving average is $243.98 and its 200 day moving average is $231.76. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.60 and a fifty-two week high of $456.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Advanced Micro Devices, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Advanced Micro Devices wasn't on the list.

While Advanced Micro Devices currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here