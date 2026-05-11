Plato Investment Management Ltd Invests $2.04 Million in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,180 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $2,044,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EWA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. EWA LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company's stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 397 shares of the construction company's stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 40 shares of the construction company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,732 shares of the construction company's stock worth $5,350,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

NYSE FIX opened at $1,950.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock's 50-day moving average is $1,529.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,215.34. The firm has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.28 and a beta of 1.70. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $430.79 and a fifty-two week high of $2,018.05.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.81 by $3.70. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 12.07%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio is presently 8.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $1,611.00 to $1,819.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Research cut Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday. Glj Research assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $2,001.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised Comfort Systems USA from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $2,004.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,923.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Comfort Systems USA

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 1,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,732.67, for a total transaction of $2,599,005.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,666 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,282,648.22. This trade represents a 16.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin Myers sold 4,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,902.57, for a total value of $8,561,565.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 68,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,244,986.31. This trade represents a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 54,901 shares of company stock valued at $87,618,330 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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