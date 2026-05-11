Plato Investment Management Ltd Makes New $767,000 Investment in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,942 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 12.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the company's stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter worth $297,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 11.6% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the company's stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 467.1% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company's stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 5.1% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 75,125 shares of the company's stock worth $6,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company's stock.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Teradyne this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Teradyne from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $335.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $339.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teradyne

Teradyne Stock Performance

Teradyne stock opened at $359.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $56.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.79. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.99 and a 1-year high of $422.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.33.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Teradyne has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.860-2.150 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Teradyne's payout ratio is 9.63%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

See Also

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