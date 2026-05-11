Plato Investment Management Ltd Reduces Position in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Plato Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) by 55.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,156 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 5,266 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Jabil were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Jabil by 33.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,441 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,594 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Jabil by 9.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,883 shares of the technology company's stock worth $67,732,000 after acquiring an additional 25,932 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Jabil in the third quarter valued at $57,799,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil in the third quarter valued at $1,077,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at $908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company's stock.

Get Jabil alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JBL. Wall Street Zen downgraded Jabil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $283.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $290.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on JBL

Jabil Trading Down 0.0%

JBL opened at $354.99 on Monday. Jabil, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.06 and a 52 week high of $372.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.22. The firm has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.18. Jabil had a return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 2.48%.The business had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Jabil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Gary K. Schick sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 39,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,546,620. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Priestley sold 3,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,045,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 57,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,842,340. The trade was a 5.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,981 shares of company stock valued at $11,360,740. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Jabil, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Jabil wasn't on the list.

While Jabil currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here