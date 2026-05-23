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Platt Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,835 Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Written by MarketBeat
May 23, 2026
Qualcomm logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Platt Wealth Management opened a new position in Qualcomm during the fourth quarter, buying 2,835 shares valued at about $484,000.
  • Qualcomm posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings, with EPS of $2.65 versus $2.56 expected, and revenue of $10.60 billion that was essentially in line with estimates.
  • The company raised its quarterly dividend to $0.92 per share and also has a $20 billion stock repurchase program in place, signaling confidence in its shares.
  • Interested in Qualcomm? Here are five stocks we like better.

Platt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,835 shares of the wireless technology company's stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,533,420 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $262,291,000 after purchasing an additional 23,110 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Qualcomm by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 18,691 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Qualcomm by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143,690 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $24,578,000 after buying an additional 7,804 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 40,009 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,682 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualcomm Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $238.16 on Friday. Qualcomm Incorporated has a one year low of $121.99 and a one year high of $247.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.89. The stock has a market cap of $251.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is 38.70%.

Qualcomm announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Qualcomm from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Qualcomm to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Qualcomm from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $181.79.

Get Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

Key Stories Impacting Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Insider Activity

In other Qualcomm news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 197,568 shares in the company, valued at $35,562,240. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $325,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,684 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,999,352.56. The trade was a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,306 shares of company stock valued at $3,435,583. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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