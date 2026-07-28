Plexus Corp. $PLXS Shares Bought by Waverly Advisors LLC

Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS - Free Report) by 572.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,407 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 36,956 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Plexus worth $8,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLXS. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Plexus by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,950 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Plexus during the first quarter worth about $2,410,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter worth about $2,182,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,638 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,999 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 11,832 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Plexus Price Performance

PLXS stock opened at $253.38 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $274.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 0.88. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $123.36 and a 1 year high of $307.06.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.18. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 4.35%.The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Plexus has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.180 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLXS. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Plexus from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Plexus from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Plexus from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $246.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Plexus

Insider Activity

In other Plexus news, EVP Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $865,732.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,266 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,306,423.50. This represents a 16.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Victor (Pang Hau) Tan sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.23, for a total transaction of $813,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,457 shares in the company, valued at $2,836,252.11. The trade was a 22.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 20,481 shares of company stock worth $5,519,183 in the last ninety days. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Plexus Profile

Plexus Corp. NASDAQ: PLXS is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and precision engineered electronics solutions. Headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, the company partners with original equipment manufacturers across industries such as medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, computing, and communications. Plexus offers a full suite of services that span new product introduction, product lifecycle management, supply chain management, printed circuit board assembly, system integration, and aftermarket support.

Founded in 1979, Plexus has grown from a regional electronics assembler into a multinational organization with manufacturing and engineering centers across North America, Europe, and Asia.

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