Plexus Corp. $PLXS Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS - Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,150 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 23,891 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 1.27% of Plexus worth $49,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 11,832 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,093 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Plexus

In related news, Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total value of $1,024,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 15,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,073,350. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 4,303 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.06, for a total transaction of $873,767.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,099 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,081,302.94. This represents a 17.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,995 shares of company stock worth $10,345,971. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Plexus Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $238.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 0.75. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $115.35 and a 1-year high of $242.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $204.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.80.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. Plexus had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Plexus has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.950 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Plexus from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Plexus and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Plexus from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 8th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $204.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Plexus

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. NASDAQ: PLXS is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and precision engineered electronics solutions. Headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, the company partners with original equipment manufacturers across industries such as medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, computing, and communications. Plexus offers a full suite of services that span new product introduction, product lifecycle management, supply chain management, printed circuit board assembly, system integration, and aftermarket support.

Founded in 1979, Plexus has grown from a regional electronics assembler into a multinational organization with manufacturing and engineering centers across North America, Europe, and Asia.

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