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PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 19,317 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
Dominion Energy logo with Utilities background
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Key Points

  • PNC Financial Services Group increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.0% in the first quarter, buying 19,317 additional shares and bringing its holdings to 1,003,510 shares worth about $62.0 million.
  • Dominion Energy’s recent quarterly results beat expectations, with EPS of $0.95 versus $0.90 expected and revenue of $5.02 billion versus $4.43 billion forecast, while the company also maintained FY 2026 EPS guidance of 3.450 to 3.690.
  • Investor sentiment is mixed: the stock has support from a 3.7% dividend yield and higher price targets from some analysts, but it also faces regulatory and political pushback over transmission projects in northern Virginia.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Dominion Energy.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D - Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,003,510 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 19,317 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Dominion Energy worth $62,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocate Investing Services LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Dominion Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Dominion Energy this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Dominion’s upcoming second-quarter earnings report is drawing positive attention, with analysts expecting single-digit bottom-line growth and investors watching for confirmation that recent operating trends remain intact.
  • Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets raised its price target on Dominion Energy to $70 from $64, signaling improved sentiment around the stock even though the firm kept a market-perform rating.
  • Positive Sentiment: Dominion Energy reported record-high demand on its power grid, which can reinforce the case for strong utility load growth and stable revenue momentum. Article: Dominion Energy reports record high demand on power grid
  • Neutral Sentiment: The company is working with local officials in Hampton and Graniteville to prepare for strong storms, flooding, and possible outages, which highlights operational readiness but is not a clear earnings driver.
  • Neutral Sentiment: Virginia regulators rejected an attempt to pause Dominion’s Loudoun County power line project, reducing one procedural risk but leaving the broader transmission controversy unresolved. Article: Virginia regulators reject last-minute bid to pause Dominion power lines through Loudoun neighborhood
  • Negative Sentiment: Dominion continues to face pushback over proposed transmission lines in northern Virginia, and the company dropped one proposed route for the project, underscoring political and permitting risk that could weigh on sentiment. Article: Dominion Energy faces pushback in northern Virginia over proposed transmission lines
  • Negative Sentiment: A Virginia nonprofit also said a proposed Dominion Energy merger lacks critical details, adding another source of uncertainty around strategic execution.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.5%

D opened at $71.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm's fifty day moving average is $68.39 and its 200 day moving average is $64.33. Dominion Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.85 and a fifty-two week high of $72.99.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 16.93%.The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Dominion Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Research Partners lowered Dominion Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen cut Dominion Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on D

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company's core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion's electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dominion Energy (NYSE:D)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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