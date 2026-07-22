PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 28,315 Shares of Linde PLC $LIN

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 536,954 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 28,315 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Linde worth $266,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID grew its holdings in Linde by 96.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 57 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its position in Linde by 1,450.0% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its position in Linde by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 68 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Linde Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ LIN opened at $505.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.72. Linde PLC has a one year low of $387.78 and a one year high of $548.20. The business's fifty day moving average price is $516.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $492.69.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.44%.The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 17.88 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Linde's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an "overweight" rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $559.00 target price on shares of Linde in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Linde from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $548.67.

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Linde Company Profile

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

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