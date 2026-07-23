PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 6,231 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,908 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 6,231 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.'s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $76,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 4,180 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 269 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Evercore set a $430.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $750.00 to $685.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $470.00 price target (down from $580.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $523.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Insider Activity

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.46, for a total transaction of $236,730.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,156.94. This trade represents a 67.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Iman Jeddi sold 5,625 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.55, for a total transaction of $2,365,593.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 6,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,014.65. The trade was a 46.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 7,169 shares of company stock worth $3,059,135 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Intuitive Surgical News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts still point to strong procedure growth, recurring revenue from instruments/services, a solid cash position, and new catalysts such as da Vinci 5, Ion lung biopsy, SP, and AI-driven software tools that could support long-term growth. Article title

Analysts still point to strong procedure growth, recurring revenue from instruments/services, a solid cash position, and new catalysts such as da Vinci 5, Ion lung biopsy, SP, and AI-driven software tools that could support long-term growth. Positive Sentiment: Some commentary says margin gains, AI software expansion, and global growth could help Intuitive Surgical maintain its premium valuation despite slower U.S. procedure growth. Article title

Some commentary says margin gains, AI software expansion, and global growth could help Intuitive Surgical maintain its premium valuation despite slower U.S. procedure growth. Positive Sentiment: One analysis argued the stock may already be pricing in a slowdown, noting ISRG’s growth rate has recently exceeded what is implied by its valuation, which could appeal to long-term investors. Article title

One analysis argued the stock may already be pricing in a slowdown, noting ISRG’s growth rate has recently exceeded what is implied by its valuation, which could appeal to long-term investors. Neutral Sentiment: Several recent articles frame the stock as a “strong business, but higher-risk valuation” story, with the company still growing but facing margin pressure from tariffs, product mix shifts, and softer demand in some areas. Article title

Several recent articles frame the stock as a “strong business, but higher-risk valuation” story, with the company still growing but facing margin pressure from tariffs, product mix shifts, and softer demand in some areas. Neutral Sentiment: Intuitive Surgical’s latest earnings were described as impressive, which helps support the bull case, but the market has already shifted to debating whether the stock can sustain its premium after the report. Article title

Intuitive Surgical’s latest earnings were described as impressive, which helps support the bull case, but the market has already shifted to debating whether the stock can sustain its premium after the report. Negative Sentiment: Analysts have trimmed fair value estimates and price targets, citing a reset in expectations tied to slower procedure growth, Affordable Care Act-related volume uncertainty, and lower MedTech valuation multiples. Article title

Analysts have trimmed fair value estimates and price targets, citing a reset in expectations tied to slower procedure growth, Affordable Care Act-related volume uncertainty, and lower MedTech valuation multiples. Negative Sentiment: Competitive pressure is also building after Johnson & Johnson received U.S. authorization for its robotic surgery device, adding another rival in a market long dominated by ISRG’s da Vinci system. Article title

Competitive pressure is also building after Johnson & Johnson received U.S. authorization for its robotic surgery device, adding another rival in a market long dominated by ISRG’s da Vinci system. Negative Sentiment: Multiple reports note the stock has fallen sharply this year and recently hit a new 1-year low after an analyst downgrade, underscoring continued investor concern over valuation and near-term growth. Article title

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $340.69 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $410.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $462.47. The company has a market capitalization of $120.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.46. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $340.61 and a 12 month high of $603.88.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.32. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 28.45%.The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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