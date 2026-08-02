PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. $LTH

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH - Free Report) by 244.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,492 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 25,200 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.'s holdings in Life Time Group were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Life Time Group by 201.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Life Time Group by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company's stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Life Time Group by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the company's stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Life Time Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Life Time Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Better-than-expected Q2 performance: Life Time reported revenue of $866.0 million, up 13.7% year over year, while adjusted EPS of $0.48 exceeded analyst expectations. Net income rose 40.6% to $101.4 million and adjusted EBITDA increased 16.8% to $246.5 million. Life Time Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Life Time reported revenue of $866.0 million, up 13.7% year over year, while adjusted EPS of $0.48 exceeded analyst expectations. Net income rose 40.6% to $101.4 million and adjusted EBITDA increased 16.8% to $246.5 million. Positive Sentiment: 2026 outlook raised: Management increased its full-year revenue outlook to approximately $3.4 billion, above the roughly $3.3 billion consensus estimate, reinforcing expectations for continued membership and operating growth. Life Time Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Management increased its full-year revenue outlook to approximately $3.4 billion, above the roughly $3.3 billion consensus estimate, reinforcing expectations for continued membership and operating growth. Positive Sentiment: Analyst price targets moved higher: Mizuho raised its target to $64 and maintained an “outperform” rating; Wells Fargo lifted its target to $51 with an “overweight” rating; and KeyCorp increased its target to $52, also with an “overweight” rating. The revisions suggest analysts see additional upside after the earnings beat. Analyst price target updates

Mizuho raised its target to $64 and maintained an “outperform” rating; Wells Fargo lifted its target to $51 with an “overweight” rating; and KeyCorp increased its target to $52, also with an “overweight” rating. The revisions suggest analysts see additional upside after the earnings beat. Neutral Sentiment: Momentum and valuation in focus: LTH has reached a fresh 52-week high, prompting investors to assess whether its strong fundamentals can support further gains. Analysts overall maintain an average “buy” recommendation. Life Time Group Hits Fresh High

LTH has reached a fresh 52-week high, prompting investors to assess whether its strong fundamentals can support further gains. Analysts overall maintain an average “buy” recommendation. Neutral Sentiment: Life Time also highlighted the 25th anniversary and redesign of its Experience Life health and wellness media platform, supporting brand engagement but likely having limited near-term earnings impact. Experience Life Magazine Celebrates 25 Years

Life Time also highlighted the 25th anniversary and redesign of its Experience Life health and wellness media platform, supporting brand engagement but likely having limited near-term earnings impact. Negative Sentiment: Some investors may take profits after the sharp rally and elevated valuation. A Seeking Alpha analysis recommended locking in gains despite the company’s excellent performance, creating a counterpoint to the broader analyst optimism. Life Time Holdings Analysis

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LTH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Life Time Group from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Life Time Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Life Time Group has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $51.46.

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Life Time Group Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE LTH opened at $45.06 on Friday. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.14 and a one year high of $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business's fifty day moving average price is $38.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.51.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.75 million. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.07%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Life Time Group

In other news, Director John Kristofer Galashan sold 4,991,749 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $157,040,423.54. Following the sale, the director owned 16,242,383 shares of the company's stock, valued at $510,985,369.18. The trade was a 23.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Partners Group Private Equity sold 747,178 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $23,506,219.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,431,203 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $76,485,646.38. This trade represents a 23.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 27,943,861 shares of company stock worth $857,228,555 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company's stock.

Life Time Group Profile

Life Time Group NYSE: LTH is a premier operator of health, fitness and lifestyle centers across North America. The company's core business encompasses the development, ownership and management of premium athletic resorts that integrate state-of-the-art fitness facilities, group exercise studios, indoor and outdoor pools, running tracks, and spa and salon services. In addition to its brick-and-mortar clubs, Life Time offers a digital platform featuring on-demand and live-streamed workouts, personalized training programs and nutrition guidance, enabling members to pursue their wellness goals both at home and on the go.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Chanhassen, Minnesota, Life Time has grown from a single Minnesota health club into a network of more than 160 locations across the United States and Canada.

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