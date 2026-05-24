PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS - Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,669 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 44,661 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.'s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $14,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 387 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 613.1% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 435 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company's stock.

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Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $43.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $82.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.82. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $46.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.34.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.08. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.490 EPS. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Fidelity National Information Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.11%.

Insider Activity

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Stephanie Ferris bought 19,846 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.39 per share, with a total value of $1,000,039.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 281,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,182,668.62. This trade represents a 7.59% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $57.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $61.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fidelity National Information Services

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

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