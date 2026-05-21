PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,652 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,385 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $83,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company's stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 448,886 shares of the company's stock worth $125,203,000 after acquiring an additional 100,748 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 53,125 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,887 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 21,390 shares of the company's stock worth $5,966,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Royal Caribbean Cruises

Here are the key news stories impacting Royal Caribbean Cruises this week:

Positive Sentiment: Royal Caribbean announced a new partnership with Affirm to offer flexible, interest-free installment payments for cruise bookings in the UK and Canada, which could support bookings and customer conversion. Article Title

Royal Caribbean announced a new partnership with Affirm to offer flexible, interest-free installment payments for cruise bookings in the UK and Canada, which could support bookings and customer conversion. Neutral Sentiment: RCL has been one of the most-searched stocks on Zacks, signaling elevated investor interest, though this is not a direct catalyst for earnings or operations. Article Title

RCL has been one of the most-searched stocks on Zacks, signaling elevated investor interest, though this is not a direct catalyst for earnings or operations. Negative Sentiment: Mexico’s rejection of the company’s “Perfect Day” project could hurt Royal Caribbean’s growth plans and raises regulatory risk around a key investment opportunity. Article Title

Mexico’s rejection of the company’s “Perfect Day” project could hurt Royal Caribbean’s growth plans and raises regulatory risk around a key investment opportunity. Negative Sentiment: Several analysts at Zacks Research lowered earnings estimates for Royal Caribbean, suggesting some slowing in expected profitability versus prior forecasts. Article Title

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $254.16 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $232.10 and a 12-month high of $366.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $270.62 and a 200 day moving average of $282.05.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.100-17.500 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 17.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Caribbean Cruises's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 356,026 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.39, for a total transaction of $113,355,118.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,681,386 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,311,186,488.54. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,245,155 shares of company stock worth $393,013,089 in the last quarter. 6.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $376.00 to $341.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $377.00 to $348.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $347.21.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL, operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean's ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

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