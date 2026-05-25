PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH - Free Report) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,557 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 21,338 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $5,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 141.3% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 304 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 414.6% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 247 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 244.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 289 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

BAH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson set a $81.00 price target on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $87.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $93.33.

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Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of BAH opened at $78.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company's fifty day moving average price is $78.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.23. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a one year low of $68.83 and a one year high of $120.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.32.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.46. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 76.79%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.000-6.350 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. Booz Allen Hamilton's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

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About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is a publicly traded management and technology consulting firm headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company provides a wide range of professional services and solutions in strategy, analytics, digital transformation, engineering and cyber security. Its expertise spans from supporting federal civilian agencies to defense, intelligence and homeland security organizations, as well as select commercial industries.

Key offerings include data analytics and artificial intelligence applications, software development and modernization, systems integration, and cyber risk management.

See Also

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