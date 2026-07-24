PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Holdings in CME Group Inc. $CME

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME - Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,061 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 7,786 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.'s holdings in CME Group were worth $52,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CME. FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,122,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,325,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in CME Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 140,210 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $38,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,144 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 352,922 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $96,376,000 after purchasing an additional 22,692 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded CME Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $316.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen cut CME Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $329.00 to $295.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of CME Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $310.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $291.81.

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Key Headlines Impacting CME Group

Here are the key news stories impacting CME Group this week:

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In related news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 325 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $230.57 per share, with a total value of $74,935.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 260,442 shares of the company's stock, valued at $60,050,111.94. This represents a 0.12% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 35,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.51, for a total value of $10,447,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 55,630 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,606,111.30. This represents a 38.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

CME Group Stock Up 2.0%

CME stock opened at $254.32 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $255.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.25. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.31 and a fifty-two week high of $329.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.08. CME Group had a net margin of 63.30% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. CME Group's revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. CME Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.11%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world's largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company's core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

Further Reading

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