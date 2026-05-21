PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $178.41 Million Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,420 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after selling 14,012 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Motorola Solutions worth $178,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 11,507.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,192,196 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $456,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,925 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,338,589 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $513,108,000 after acquiring an additional 570,712 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,386,519 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $4,292,310,000 after acquiring an additional 490,354 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,203,661 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $550,422,000 after purchasing an additional 435,178 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,355,159 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $568,930,000 after purchasing an additional 353,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut Motorola Solutions from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $530.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Motorola Solutions from $540.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Argus upgraded Motorola Solutions to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $504.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MSI

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MSI stock opened at $396.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $359.36 and a 12-month high of $492.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $436.74 and a 200-day moving average of $414.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.93.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 100.13% and a net margin of 17.61%.The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Motorola Solutions's payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 434 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.12, for a total transaction of $204,032.08. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,362,768.36. This trade represents a 5.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 28,435 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.95, for a total transaction of $13,590,508.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 90,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,360,101.95. The trade was a 23.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 129,069 shares of company stock valued at $60,779,964. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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