PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $200.49 Million Holdings in McKesson Corporation $MCK

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK - Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,414 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of McKesson worth $200,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in McKesson by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in McKesson by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 685 shares of the company's stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in McKesson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,623 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,958,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company's stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $755.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $90.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $844.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $856.50. McKesson Corporation has a 52-week low of $637.00 and a 52-week high of $999.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $11.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $11.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $96.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $101.35 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 345.35%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.12 earnings per share. McKesson has set its FY 2027 guidance at 43.800-44.600 EPS. Analysts predict that McKesson Corporation will post 44.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. McKesson's payout ratio is currently 8.53%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, EVP Michele Lau sold 2,725 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $990.00, for a total transaction of $2,697,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,214,530. The trade was a 45.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of McKesson from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of McKesson from $1,040.00 to $1,000.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $1,000.00 to $1,012.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of McKesson from $1,107.00 to $1,015.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $875.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $968.87.

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About McKesson

McKesson Corporation NYSE: MCK is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company's core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

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