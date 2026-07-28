PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $4.66 Million Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM - Free Report) by 59.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,593 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock after acquiring an additional 15,091 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.'s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $4,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 626.2% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, WealthCollab LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 394 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In related news, EVP Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.57, for a total value of $311,811.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 59,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,027,099.70. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 243 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total value of $31,446.63. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 31,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,012,486.46. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AKAM. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $156.00 price target (up from $114.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, May 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $145.29.

View Our Latest Report on AKAM

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 2.2%

AKAM stock opened at $112.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.63. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.78 and a 1 year high of $165.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.61. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-7.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company's core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

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