PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $55.52 Million Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,519 shares of the company's stock after selling 19,293 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of American Electric Power worth $55,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in American Electric Power by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 330.2% in the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Optima Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 7,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID raised its position in American Electric Power by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 231 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP Phillip R. Ulrich sold 4,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $542,320.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 42,263 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,582,097.04. This represents a 8.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total transaction of $177,602.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 15,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,798.60. This trade represents a 8.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Price Performance

American Electric Power stock opened at $129.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $70.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.56. The business's fifty day moving average is $131.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.93. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.72 and a 52 week high of $139.44.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 16.29%.The business's revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.120-6.420 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. American Electric Power's dividend payout ratio is 55.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $136.00 to $129.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of American Electric Power from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of American Electric Power from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $141.24.

Check Out Our Latest Report on American Electric Power

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

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