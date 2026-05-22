PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $58.19 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 474,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 53,135 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.'s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $58,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 17,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 22,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.16, for a total value of $1,291,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 632,567 shares in the company, valued at $81,702,353.72. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $3,676,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 125,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,513,524.91. This trade represents a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 63,000 shares of company stock worth $8,523,570 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $175.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America set a $162.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $156.93.

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Gilead Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $130.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $162.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.46 and a 12 month high of $157.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company's 50-day moving average price is $136.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.64.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Gilead Sciences's payout ratio is 44.69%.

Key Headlines Impacting Gilead Sciences

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

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