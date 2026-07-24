PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $67.77 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 486,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 12,166 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.'s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $67,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company's stock.

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Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD opened at $130.86 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.46 and a 1-year high of $157.29. The company has a market cap of $162.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.32. The company's fifty day moving average price is $129.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Gilead Sciences's payout ratio is currently 44.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $376,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 171,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,524,408.40. This represents a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $371,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 124,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,395,077.28. The trade was a 2.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,978,740. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $157.00 to $156.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $133.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $158.33.

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About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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