PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,366 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $83,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RCL. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,165,358 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,088,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215,382 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $456,752,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 25,747.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,202,161 shares of the company's stock worth $335,307,000 after buying an additional 1,197,510 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,176,544 shares of the company's stock worth $5,627,669,000 after buying an additional 920,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,416,425 shares of the company's stock valued at $673,990,000 after buying an additional 465,401 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

RCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $351.00 to $340.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $321.00 to $309.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $345.05.

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Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:RCL opened at $286.48 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $232.10 and a 12-month high of $366.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $288.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.10. The firm has a market cap of $76.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.76.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.40. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 24.36%.The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.100-17.500 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 17.29 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Caribbean Cruises's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.61%.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL, operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean's ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

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