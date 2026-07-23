PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,703 shares of the insurance provider's stock after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.19% of Travelers Companies worth $117,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRV. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 1,820.0% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company's stock.

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Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $372.62 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.26 and a fifty-two week high of $374.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $77.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $318.75 and a 200 day moving average of $303.25.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $10.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.41 by $4.63. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 16.95%.The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.51 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 30.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Travelers Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.39%.

More Travelers Companies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Travelers Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded Travelers (TRV) to Rank #2 (Buy) , citing improving earnings prospects and increasing optimism that can support the shares in the near term. Article Title

Zacks upgraded to , citing improving earnings prospects and increasing optimism that can support the shares in the near term. Positive Sentiment: Analysts at DOWLING & PARTN raised their earnings forecasts for Travelers, lifting FY2026 EPS estimates to $32.50 and FY2027 EPS to $28.75 , both above prior views and near or above consensus. Article Title

Analysts at raised their earnings forecasts for Travelers, lifting FY2026 EPS estimates to and FY2027 EPS to , both above prior views and near or above consensus. Positive Sentiment: Truist Financial increased its price target on TRV to $425 , and Citigroup said the stock is expected to rise, reinforcing bullish sentiment around the name. Article Title

increased its price target on to , and said the stock is expected to rise, reinforcing bullish sentiment around the name. Positive Sentiment: The company’s recent earnings beat and commentary on underwriting discipline, AI-driven gains, and stronger investment income continue to support the stock’s recent momentum. Article Title

The company’s recent earnings beat and commentary on underwriting discipline, AI-driven gains, and stronger investment income continue to support the stock’s recent momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts remain cautious: Morgan Stanley raised its price target but kept an underweight rating, highlighting that not all Wall Street views are fully constructive. Article Title

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, insider Avrohom J. Kess sold 6,735 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.78, for a total transaction of $2,079,633.30. Following the sale, the insider owned 48,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,049,010.86. This trade represents a 12.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.65, for a total value of $3,076,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 45,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,882,706.25. This represents a 18.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,292 shares of company stock valued at $5,639,800. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Travelers Companies from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $316.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Travelers Companies from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $314.00 to $379.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore set a $329.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the stock an "in-line" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $353.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

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