PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Newmont Corporation $NEM

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM - Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,089 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 31,787 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.'s holdings in Newmont were worth $22,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Newmont by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 96,182 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $4,644,000 after buying an additional 27,813 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 108.9% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 125,355 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $7,303,000 after acquiring an additional 65,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 8.5% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 48,982 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Newmont News

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

Positive Sentiment: Newmont beat Q2 adjusted earnings estimates, reporting $2.10 per share versus $2.05 expected, and delivered record second-quarter free cash flow of about $2.2 billion. Article Title

Newmont beat Q2 adjusted earnings estimates, reporting $2.10 per share versus $2.05 expected, and delivered record second-quarter free cash flow of about $2.2 billion. Positive Sentiment: Management reaffirmed 2026 guidance and emphasized strong production, cash generation, and capital returns, which supports confidence in the company’s operating outlook. Article Title

Management reaffirmed 2026 guidance and emphasized strong production, cash generation, and capital returns, which supports confidence in the company’s operating outlook. Positive Sentiment: Newmont declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share, reinforcing its appeal as a cash-return story for income-focused investors.

Newmont declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share, reinforcing its appeal as a cash-return story for income-focused investors. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts and market commentaries pointed to a stronger balance sheet, robust free cash flow, and aggressive buybacks as reasons to remain constructive on the shares. Article Title

Several analysts and market commentaries pointed to a stronger balance sheet, robust free cash flow, and aggressive buybacks as reasons to remain constructive on the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue came in below Wall Street estimates at $6.12 billion versus $6.36 billion expected, reflecting lower volumes even as realized gold prices helped earnings.

Revenue came in below Wall Street estimates at $6.12 billion versus $6.36 billion expected, reflecting lower volumes even as realized gold prices helped earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Newmont also outlined a Lihir nearshore barrier project that could unlock more than 5 million ounces starting in 2028, a longer-term growth catalyst rather than an immediate driver. Article Title

Newmont also outlined a Lihir nearshore barrier project that could unlock more than 5 million ounces starting in 2028, a longer-term growth catalyst rather than an immediate driver. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary flagged lower gold prices and a bearish technical setup as headwinds that may be limiting near-term upside despite the earnings beat. Article Title

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NEM opened at $93.16 on Friday. Newmont Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $61.76 and a fifty-two week high of $134.88. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $99.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.95. The stock has a market cap of $99.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. Newmont had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Newmont Corporation will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Newmont's payout ratio is presently 13.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEM. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $158.00 to $146.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Newmont from $151.00 to $147.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Newmont from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $136.26.

View Our Latest Research Report on Newmont

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Wexler sold 13,378 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $1,473,051.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 67,865 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,472,615.15. The trade was a 16.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Natascha Viljoen sold 3,882 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total transaction of $408,852.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 142,999 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,060,654.68. The trade was a 2.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,146. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation NYSE: NEM is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company's core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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