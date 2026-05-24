PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 36,763 Shares of Copart, Inc. $CPRT

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT - Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,755 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 36,763 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.'s holdings in Copart were worth $11,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at $1,695,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 546,325 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $21,389,000 after purchasing an additional 75,388 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 116,686 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,696,251 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $66,408,000 after purchasing an additional 469,083 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,027 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company's stock.

Get Copart alerts: Sign Up

Key Headlines Impacting Copart

Here are the key news stories impacting Copart this week:

Insider Activity at Copart

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 26,213 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $869,747.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 79,532 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,638,871.76. This trade represents a 24.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPRT. Jefferies Financial Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Copart in a research note on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 price target on shares of Copart and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Copart from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Copart from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Copart

Copart Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $33.79 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.20 and a twelve month high of $58.07. The company's 50 day moving average is $33.28 and its 200 day moving average is $37.21. The company has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.02.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Copart's quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

Copart NASDAQ: CPRT is a global provider of online vehicle auction and remarketing services, focused primarily on the sale of salvage and clean-title vehicles. The company operates a technology-driven auction platform that connects sellers — including insurance companies, vehicle finance firms, rental car companies, dealerships and fleet owners — with a broad buyer base consisting of vehicle dismantlers, recyclers, rebuilders and retail buyers. Copart's business model centers on efficient vehicle disposition using digital bidding and logistics services to maximize recovery value for its clients.

Core services include hosting live and timed online auctions, vehicle listing and inspection support, title processing, and transportation and storage solutions.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Copart, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Copart wasn't on the list.

While Copart currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here