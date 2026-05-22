PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 4,990 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,103 shares of the software company's stock after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.'s holdings in Adobe were worth $38,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company's stock.

Adobe News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total value of $18,265,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 359,538 shares in the company, valued at $87,561,884.52. The trade was a 17.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,336 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $331,354.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 42,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,623,440.66. This represents a 3.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 77,091 shares of company stock worth $18,782,773 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Summit Redstone set a $350.00 price objective on Adobe in a research report on Friday, April 17th. HSBC set a $302.00 price objective on Adobe in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Adobe from $375.00 to $285.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Adobe from $425.00 to $365.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $338.15.

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Adobe Stock Performance

Adobe stock opened at $244.10 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $224.13 and a 12-month high of $421.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business's 50-day moving average price is $245.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.76. The stock has a market cap of $98.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.42.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.19. Adobe had a return on equity of 64.48% and a net margin of 29.48%.The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.08 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 21st that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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