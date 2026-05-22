PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 11,941 Shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 514,236 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 11,941 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.06% of O'Reilly Automotive worth $46,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O'Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, United Community Bank boosted its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 75.0% during the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 315 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on O'Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on O'Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on O'Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O'Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $112.25.

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O'Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $92.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.02 and a 200-day moving average of $94.26. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.77 and a 1-year high of $108.71.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 263.22% and a net margin of 14.30%.The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.35 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at O'Reilly Automotive

In related news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 13,635 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,295,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 12,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,750. This trade represents a 52.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 2,595 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total transaction of $230,098.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $354,680. This trade represents a 39.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,930 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,444. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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