PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 13,825 Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 917,310 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 13,825 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Qualcomm worth $118,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Qualcomm by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,343 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Qualcomm by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Qualcomm by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Qualcomm by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Qualcomm by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $220.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Guggenheim set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of Qualcomm to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $219.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on QCOM

Qualcomm Price Performance

Qualcomm stock opened at $175.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.63. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $121.99 and a 1 year high of $259.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.79 and a 200-day moving average of $168.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.Qualcomm's revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Qualcomm Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Key Stories Impacting Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total value of $167,267.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $569,024.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,065,677.70. The trade was a 7.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,721 shares of company stock valued at $4,044,465. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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