PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 175,340 Shares of Ford Motor Company $F

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F - Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,399,856 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after selling 175,340 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.'s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $16,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McMillan Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 2,365 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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More Ford Motor News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ford Motor this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on F. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $14.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on F

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $57.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.82. The stock's 50-day moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day moving average is $13.44. Ford Motor Company has a one year low of $10.68 and a one year high of $17.78.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.48. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.22%.The business had revenue of $43.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Ford Motor's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Ford Motor's dividend payout ratio is presently -38.71%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

Further Reading

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