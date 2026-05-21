PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 3,265 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 156,235 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 3,265 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Intuit worth $103,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Intuit by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the software maker's stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $785,564,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 23.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 886 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuit by 12.2% during the second quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the software maker's stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Intuit Trading Down 3.9%

INTU stock opened at $383.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $408.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $514.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $342.11 and a fifty-two week high of $813.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 21.57%.The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $11.65 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Intuit's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.09%.

Key Stories Impacting Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total value of $146,653.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,253 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,836,621.20. The trade was a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on INTU. Mizuho cut their price target on Intuit from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Intuit from $725.00 to $440.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $633.00 to $576.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $605.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $575.00 price objective on Intuit in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $634.26.

View Our Latest Research Report on Intuit

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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